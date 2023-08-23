Cream of the Crop
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake. (Source: KHGI, Ring.com, Christie Jones, CNN)
By KHGI staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMNER, Neb. (KHGI) – A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake.

Christie Jones has a Ring camera on her front porch. On Aug. 11, just minutes after her 12-year-old daughter walked out the front door, a rattlesnake is seen arriving on the doorstep.

The camera captures the 3-foot snake slithering into view and then curling up in the corner.

“It’s very scary. My daughter had just walked out that same door 20 minutes before that,” Jones said.

Just two minutes after the snake arrives, FedEx delivery driver Matt Govier pulls into the driveway.

The camera shows Govier place a package on the doorstep, and then he curses as he notices the snake.

Knowing a family lived inside, Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the yard he was able to grab quickly, and he killed the snake.

One the rattlesnake was taken care of, Govier even tried to clean up the mess and dispose of the body.

“I had some garbage bags in the truck, and I just like, I’ll throw him in there and then I’ll decide what to do with him later,” Govier said.

Govier sent a text to Jones, letting her know what happened.

“It said, ‘I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him. Matt. Sorry about the blood,’” Jones said, reading the text aloud.

Jones said she is forever thankful for the driver’s actions that day.

“I’m so thankful you didn’t just leave it there,” Jones told Govier. “Because my thoughts now are what if you would have said, ‘Hey, by the way, I saw a rattlesnake on your front step and I left it there. It was just, you know, over and there in the corner.’ I don’t know if I would be able to exit my front door as it is.”

The delivery driver is now being hailed as a hero, with the story quickly going viral. But Govier said it was no big deal.

“I was just kind of put in a position where I had to do something,” he said.

Jones just had one more thing to say.

“Great customer service,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

