Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Habitat for Humanity helps ‘the missing middle’ in Staunton

By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Habitat for Humanity will build 22 new, affordable single-family homes in Staunton.

Habitat for Humanity will present to Staunton City Council about its plans to vacate streets in Staunton to start construction of affordable housing townhomes. When the project and ordinance changes were brought to the planning commission, they voted unanimously for the approval of this project.

Lance Barton, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, said this project is part of a larger initiative to allow people to live in the communities they work in.

“There are some things that the jurisdictions, including Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro, can do today to assure that their is still the ability for people working in the communities to live there and not be forced to rent which puts you under the control of someone else’s economics,” Barton said.

Barton said homeownership helps people accrue generational and legacy wealth they can pass down to their children. He said the disparity in affordable housing in Staunton is growing rapidly, faster than any other jurisdiction in the Commonwealth.

“The dirty little secret right now is in it’s population demographic. The city of Staunton has the highest growth in what’s called the missing middle,” Barton said. “Middle class folks that work and make a pretty decent wage still can’t afford to live in the community that they work in.”

Barton said around two thirds (66%) of construction workers cannot afford to live in the homes they build. He said working class individuals are getting “farther and farther away” from becoming first time homeowners. He said everything was different five years ago, and they served significantly less people who could afford rent but couldn’t afford housing.

“We’re really starting to serve people who can afford rent but can’t afford to buy,” Barton said. “That makes up about half the people we serve, the other half is folks that may be struggling to find affordable rent and every mortgage is based on their income.”

Barton said affordable housing is not limited to section 8 housing or other subsidized housing. He said people across the Commonwealth and the United States are seeing a rapid increase in housing market prices, but stagnation in their wages.

“These are specifically made for workforce individuals,” Barton said. “That’s a wide income stream. That’s anything from physician assistants, to restaurant workers, retail workers. It really is a large gap in housing in Staunton.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Michelle Lee Ratliff
Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Sentara RMH
Getting around long wait times at the doctor’s office
Getting around long wait times at the doctor’s office
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
SDDA asks for public opinion for the future of downtown Staunton
SDDA asks for public opinion for the future of downtown Staunton