Jarvis’ Juggernauts: Preseason

Offensive lineman during a drill at Central High School's preseason camp
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WHSV) - High school football returns this week and no better way to get ready for the season then with some discussion and maybe even debate.

Each week, I’ll rank the top five teams in The Valley, Jarvis’ Juggernauts. Think of this as power rankings. So let’s get to it.

1. Riverheads

While the seven-time state champions in Class 1 make the move to Class 2 in 2023, they’re still a force. If somebody can show they’re capable of knocking off the Gladiators, I’ll need to see it to believe it.

While the move to Class 2 is an adjustment, head coach Ray Norcross pointed out in camp they’ve always played teams from higher classifications. The Gladiators also return running back Caden Cook Cash and he’ll continue to be a game-changer.

2. Turner Ashby

Arguably the most talented team in The Valley. Head coach Scott Turner has a number of weapons on both sides of the ball, notably Micah Matthews who’s receiving Division I interest. Don’t forget about Micah Shank and Beau Baylor either.

3. Central

They’re the state runner-up in Class 2 from a season ago. Yes they lost more than a dozen players from a season ago but the Falcons have proven they can reload instead of rebuild.

4. Spotswood

The Trailblazers are coming off an 8-2 season. Several starters from last year’s team return. Dale Shifflett’s squad has shown improvement each of the last few seasons.

The Blazers are a motivated group after Turner Ashby dealt them two losses last year, including one that ended their season.

5. Strasburg

The Rams are the defending Bull Run District champs. While they lost six seniors, they do return four starters on their offensive line.

Colby Shaw and Brayden DeCristofaro are back. Strasburg will be in the mix again.

