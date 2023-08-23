Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season

JMU football hosted its second scrimmage ahead of the regular season
JMU football hosted its second scrimmage ahead of the regular season(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football has started the transition from camp mode to game mode.

On Tuesday, the Dukes took the field for their second scrimmage of the preseason. The scrimmage served as one of their final tests before the start of regular season play next Saturday.

In the coming days, the Dukes will start implementing a game week routine. James Madison head coach, Curt Cignetti, said the team made it through camp without any major injuries. Cignetti expressed satisfaction when asked about the Dukes’ overall performance on the field.

“Got a lot of good work in today... I think we’ve improved in a lot of areas,” said Cignetti. “We had receivers step up. We’ve made some plays. There’s still plays to be made.”

The Dukes open their season on September 2 when they host Bucknell at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Curt Cignetti speaks with the media following JMU's second scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

Latest News

High School Volleyball Update - Tuesday, August 22
High School Volleyball Update - Tuesday, August 22
JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan
JMU’s Christy Morgan to be inducted into National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Harrisonburg volleyball moves past Stuarts Draft in season opener
Harrisonburg volleyball moves past Stuarts Draft in season opener
The James Madison Convocation Center on Aug. 21, 2023
‘This really raises the bar.’ JMU unveils renovated Convocation Center