JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football has started the transition from camp mode to game mode.

On Tuesday, the Dukes took the field for their second scrimmage of the preseason. The scrimmage served as one of their final tests before the start of regular season play next Saturday.

In the coming days, the Dukes will start implementing a game week routine. James Madison head coach, Curt Cignetti, said the team made it through camp without any major injuries. Cignetti expressed satisfaction when asked about the Dukes’ overall performance on the field.

“Got a lot of good work in today... I think we’ve improved in a lot of areas,” said Cignetti. “We had receivers step up. We’ve made some plays. There’s still plays to be made.”

The Dukes open their season on September 2 when they host Bucknell at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Curt Cignetti speaks with the media following JMU's second scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.