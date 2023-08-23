PCSO seizes drugs, paraphernalia, gun on Jollett Road

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 570 Jollett Road in Elkton.

Deputies found about 1.5 pounds of meth and about 100 doses of narcotics, according to PCSO, along with a firearm, over $1,000 cash, a catalytic converter, numerous smoking devices and drug paraphernalia consistent with distribution of narcotics including scales, packaging materials, ledgers and a money counter.

Deputies arrested Gregory Michael Knight, William “BJ” Brown Jr., Amanda Marye Cubbage and Curtis Lee Wright.

“As your Sheriff, I remain dedicated to addressing the issue of illegal narcotics in our community,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “Together we strive to make all our communities a safer place for you and your families.”

