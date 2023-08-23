Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23

FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23.

Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle. Ciesco added that the cause of death was unknown, but that foul play was not suspected following a preliminary investigation.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement that Chaney was “the ultimate teammate, the identity of our Cougar basketball culture and a winner.”

“Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives,” Sampson said. “Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever. I love you and will miss you dearly.”

Chaney spent two years at Arkansas before joining the Cougars for the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 32 games with 13 starts as Houston reached the Final Four for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama teams made it three straight years from 1982-84.

Chaney played in 104 games over three seasons with the Cougars, averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Sampson said in his statement that Chaney had signed a contract to play professionally in Greece and was set to leave next week.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” Houston president Renu Khator posted on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman posted on X that Chaney was a “relentless worker who was loved by his teammates.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

32 grants for 42 teachers serving more than 5,000 kids totaling $42,707.91 raised by the Valley...
42 teachers get grants to boost classrooms in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro
Shenandoah County applies for disaster relief due to drought conditions
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the...
US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on island in the Bahamas
High School Volleyball Update - Tuesday, August 22