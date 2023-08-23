Cream of the Crop
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - R.S. Monger & Sons in Harrisonburg is looking for the public’s help to find two people they suspect vandalized their store over the weekend.

The business said around midnight on Saturday, two individuals were caught on camera throwing rocks through the windows of one of the warehouses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department.

“If anyone recognizes the individuals in the photo please let us know, Let the police department know,” said Jim Higgs, President of R.S. Monger & Sons. “We’re a street here in Harrisonburg, just one of many that this happens to, and it might keep them from doing it to another business.”

