Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah County applies for disaster relief due to drought conditions

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County has applied for state and federal aid due to drought conditions in the area.

This comes just two weeks after neighboring Page County applied for relief as well.

Much of the Shenandoah Valley is still considered to be in a minor drought, but Page and Shenandoah Counties have been upgraded to moderate drought.

Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to apply for disaster relief funding due to those drought conditions.

If granted, this would give Shenandoah County farmers the opportunity to get money back where they could have seen loss due to the drought conditions.

One board member said they have heard from some who have had to sell their animals because there isn’t any grass to feed them.

”It’s a resolution talking about the lack of water and some of the crop damage and not having a lot of pasture or grass available and people are feeding hay and we want to consider this a natural disaster if you will within our area,” Josh Stephens, Shenandoah County Board Member said.

The resolution states there are reports of some wells going dry within the county.

With this resolution, the board of supervisors is aiming to protect the economic viability of its agricultural economy.

The resolution states the lack of rainfall has caused yield losses of 45% for hay, 30% for corn, 20% for soybean and 30% loss of pasture grazing days.

This resolution goes to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk to be approved or denied.

Here’s a look at rainfall in Shenandoah County since July 1.

Shenandoah County applies for drought relief
Shenandoah County applies for drought relief(WHSV)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

Latest News

32 grants for 42 teachers serving more than 5,000 kids totaling $42,707.91 raised by the Valley...
42 teachers get grants to boost classrooms in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro
High School Volleyball Update - Tuesday, August 22
JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season
JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season
Shenandoah County applies for disaster relief due to drought conditions