‘This league has taught me how to grow.’ Summer baseball leagues valuable experience for players

The Harrisonburg Turks celebrate after capturing the 2023 Valley League Championship.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - With high school football set to get underway later this week, it’s the time of year where we make the transition from summer to fall.

This past summer was once again filled with an exciting brand of baseball in the Rockingham County Baseball League and the Valley League.

Both summer baseball leagues have existed for nearly a century. WHSV caught up with players and coaches from both leagues to talk about their experience during the 2023 season.

You can hear from them in the video above.

