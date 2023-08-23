Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield

The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why. (KSAT, SHAVONE CANALES, CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas woman is shaken after a 5-foot spear crashed through her windshield while she was driving, narrowly missing her.

Shavone Canales was shocked when her windshield suddenly shattered after 9 p.m. Sunday night while she was driving to a friend’s house outside Converse. She called 911 after realizing a spear had broken through the glass and lodged in the steering column, just inches above her lap.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” Canales said.

She recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully removed the hunting tool, which was about five feet long, from her car.

Canales believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but why someone would do that is a question that so far no one can answer.

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she said. “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I mean, I have kids.”

Though not injured, Canales says the incident will hurt her budget. She will have to pay about $400 to fix her broken windshield.

A preliminary police report says officers did not find the person who threw the spear.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states
In a record year of catastrophes, FEMA’s disaster fund is slipping into the red. (CNN, WBKO,...
FEMA disaster fund running out amid weather woes
The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why....
Woman shaken after spear crashes through windshield: 'I'm just thankful to be alive'
Kaysville Police Detective Dustin Ballard and his youngest son, 2-year-old Mack, have the same...
Father, 2-year-old son facing cancer battles at same time