AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will rewrite its comprehensive plan, giving the locality new goals for 2024-2044.

Every five years, Virginia localities are required to review and update their comprehensive plan to accommodate for the changes in the world since the writing of the previous one. This year, Augusta County will be rewriting the plan and paving a new future for the county.

The county’s comprehensive plan was last rewritten in 2007, and had major updates in 2014. Following those updates, Stuarts Draft and Fishersville were updated in the plans in 2019 and 2020.

Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County administrator, said the plans needed a change. He said the county looks and acts different than it did in 2007 and future land use need to be changed to match the path Augusta County is growing towards.

‘You’ll see at the end of the day, some differences in the future land uses,” Fitzgerald said. “Where are we focusing our efforts in a development community and where do we want to see development. We’re looking for Industrial development, residential development. Housing is something of a concern right now.”

Fitzgerald said Augusta County community development will be working with the consultant, government officials and the locals of the county to make the best course of action to implement for the next 20 years.

“Those folks who live here, work here,” Fitzgerald said. “They are our tax payers, they’re our citizens. We need to be listening and hear what they say. We will provide that info to our consultant and our staff so we can look at that and figure out what’s the best route to take.”

Fitzgerald said the plan will help accommodate for the rapid growth of technology across the world. He said projects like solar farms were not a thought back in 2007.

“Things do change, plans change, different product become available, different types of developments come available,” Fitzgerald said. “In 2007, no one was really talking about industrial solar, that’s something that’s really here today. Those types of things are something we need to look at as we go forward.”

Fitzgerald said this plan will help alleviate some of the housing issues in the county by laying out residential zoning. He said one of the items that will remain stagnant in the plan is the amount of land use dedicated to agriculture. Agriculture is the number one industry in the county, and Augusta County is the second largest agricultural county in the Commonwealth.

Fitzgerald said community input will help government officials and the consultants understand what people living in the area are happy with and what they would like to see.

“We’ve had times where citizens say ‘you know, I realize it’s part of the comp plan and that’s a part of what that was in 2007′ but it may not fit today,” Fitzgerald said. “The times have changed, different developments have been made. So it may not fit and we need to look at it.”

Fitzgerald said the plan will take about 15-18 months to fully develop and all updates can be found on their website. He said the Comprehensive Plan will go hand-in-hand with the development of a new “Economic Development Strategic Plan” which was last created/updated in 2009.

Fitzgerald said the economic plan will help steer the county in business decisions, including what industries can go where. He said the biggest industry section was food production.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.