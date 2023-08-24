BRAFB and Healthy Community Health Centers establish ‘Food Pharmacy’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since July 24, 236 people in the Harrisonburg area have been helped by a recent partnership between Healthy Community Health Centers and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The two organizations have established a ‘food pharmacy’ within HCHC pharmacy in Harrisonburg, providing fresh produce and nonperishable items to patients for free.

“We all know that food is a basic human right and a basic human need and we can provide that we have the resources to provide that,” BRAFB director of health initiatives Maria Bowman said.

Bowman says food pharmacies have been a program through the food bank for about three years now. So, when Dr. Jeff Domingus, a family physician at HCHC Stone Port expressed how great the need from patients was, BRAFB stepped in to help.

“I got an online subscription and weekly fresh produce would show up and I would just put it out in the pharmacy with just a free sign on it and it was disappearing very quickly,” Dr. Domingus said.

Dr. Domingus said good nutrition and its health benefits are a big topic of conversation with each HCHC patient, and now thanks to the food pharmacy, he can educate them as they browse the shelves of the pharmacy.

“We can actually look at labels together and talk about nutrition content, and do teaching in real-time and they can leave with the products we’ve been discussing,” Dr. Domingus said.

Fresh produce items are delivered from BRAFB, and HCHC staff also chip in with produce items and eggs from their own farms. Dr. Domingus said a goal of the pharmacy is to have a diverse selection for patients, some of whom use English as a second language.

“Many of our patients have actually come from home countries where they have actually have more access to healthy fruits and vegetables and unhealthy foods are more difficult to come by,” Dr. Domingus said.

The diversity of the area also creates a variety within the items offered.

“We make sure they have access to items that work for a diverse variety of patients with chronic conditions but then also work for a lot of different cultures,” Bowman said.

Bowman says she knows some patients may feel a stigma attached to admitting food insecurity, but another goal of the food pharmacy is to bring down those barriers, and ultimately improve health in a holistic way.

“Patients don’t have to make as many of those financial tradeoffs, and then they have more money in their pocket to pay for housing, to pay for childcare, to pay for gasoline to pay for medications if they need them. So we’re so excited about this partnership because it provides one more access point for patients to support their health and also hopefully to help them thrive in their community,” Bowman said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity, you can find available resources through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.