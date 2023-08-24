Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater picked second in ODAC preseason poll

Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson during 2023 fall camp
Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson during 2023 fall camp
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles have been picked to finish second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the preseason poll revealed.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-2 campaign.

Bridgewater returns several key players from last year’s team. Nearly every starter on the dfensive side of the ball is back. On offense, both quarterbacks, Malcolm Anderson and Jaylen Wood, also return.

Randolph-Macon was picked to finish first in the league.

Bridgewater opens the season at home Sept. 2 against Susquehanna.

The entire preseason poll is below.

