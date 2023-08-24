Bridgewater picked second in ODAC preseason poll

(WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles have been picked to finish second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the preseason poll revealed.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-2 campaign.

Bridgewater returns several key players from last year’s team. Nearly every starter on the dfensive side of the ball is back. On offense, both quarterbacks, Malcolm Anderson and Jaylen Wood, also return.

Randolph-Macon was picked to finish first in the league.

Bridgewater opens the season at home Sept. 2 against Susquehanna.

The entire preseason poll is below.

