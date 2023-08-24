Central Valley Habitat for Humanity gets grant funding for Suter Street project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has received some grant funding for one of its housing projects in Harrisonburg. The organization will get $700,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for its Suter Street Housing project.

“It’s involved more development and infrastructure work than what we’ve typically done in the past so it’s great to have the supporters of these grants coming in to help us with that project,” said David Wenger, Executive Director of the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The project will total 21 homes in nine duplexes and one triplex. Habitat for Humanity will build 11 of the homes while its partner private developer and affordable housing advocate Phil Yutzy will build the other 10.

“About two duplexes worth of four bedrooms so there will be four bedrooms and an open living kitchen area. As well as there’s going to be an upstairs and downstairs so there will be a bathroom on each level,” said Wenger.

It’s a larger scale project than what the organization has typically worked on.

“The need for housing across the nation and in our community hasn’t gone away. So we’re trying to take a bigger part of the apple so to speak to help families get that. So that’s involved putting in a cul-de-sac, it’s involved water and sewer lines,” said Wenger.

The project’s water and lines are in and progress on construction continues to move along.

“We hope next week or within two weeks we’re going to be digging some more there but this time digging the foundations of houses. So you’ll actually start seeing something that looks like homes for families in the next two to four months and we believe that by mid-2025 or the end of 2025 we’ll have our 11 units built,” said Wenger.

Wenger noted that six families are already set to move into some of the homes when they’re complete.

