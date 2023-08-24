College Presidents meet for annual Presidential Address

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday morning College and University Presidents gave updates on their institutions at the Presidential Address hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

The four presidents in attendance were from Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, James Madison University, and Blue Ridge Community College.

The event was held at the Spotswood Country Club.

Topics discussed included tuition rates, student debt, food insecurity among the student body, and updates on new projects.

It was recently announced that Bridgewater College will lower its tuition from $40,300 to $15,000 which will go into effect at the start of the 2024-2024 academic year.

“It’s a tragedy if students believe they can’t afford it because of a high sticker price. We want to make sure what we do is transparent it’s up-front it’s straightforward and easy to understand. I want students to look at the great opportunities that Bridgewater has to offer,” said Bridgewater College President Dr. David Bushman.

Dr. Bushman said the college has a few projects in the works. One of the projects is renovating Bowman Hall.

“The classrooms aren’t just modern with technology they are designed to support engaged learning and not just lecturing and sitting a seat. It is a very exciting project that building has been around for 70 years,” said Dr. Bushman.

Dr. Susan Schultz Huzman said “Forward Together” will be EMU’s largest philanthropic campaign in EMU’s history, this initiative is to raise money for students, staff, and multiple facility upgrades.

“The Forward Together campaign is starting now, we will be in what is called a silent phase for the first two years,” said Dr. Schultz Huxman.

Another topic covered at the address was student debt.

Dr. Schultz Huxman said student debt is not only an important economic issue but also a moral issue.

“At EMU for the last three years, we have been rated in this region as one of the lowest student debt universities, private or public,” said Dr. Schultz Huxman.

She said they have conversations with prospective students and parents to talk about financial aid, and that this annual event is a great way to get their message out.

”I think it is a way of celebrating both the relationships we have with the community and also the relationships between the institutions to have four different higher education institutions all in this one space that’s really important to what makes this community so special,” said Dr. Bushman.

