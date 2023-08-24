Harrisonburg City Council discusses Sunchase expansion project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday evening, Harrisonburg City Council discussed the proposed expansion of Sunchase Apartments.

Sunchase Apartments LLC requested two parcels to be rezoned and a special use permit to allow them to add additional units.

Trey Steigman, Vice President of Development for Management Services Corporation said at the meeting the 20 proposed units would be added to the basement of existing apartments.

“23 years ago, when we did our first phase of development you were limited to 12 units in a building,” said Steigman at the meeting.

He said the project would be low impact with no expansion and no additional parking.

”Ten out of the twenty buildings are set into a hillside to where there is actually a terrace level,” said Steigman.

City council voted to approve to rezoning and special use permit.

