Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg City Council discusses Sunchase expansion project

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday evening, Harrisonburg City Council discussed the proposed expansion of Sunchase Apartments.

Sunchase Apartments LLC requested two parcels to be rezoned and a special use permit to allow them to add additional units.

Trey Steigman, Vice President of Development for Management Services Corporation said at the meeting the 20 proposed units would be added to the basement of existing apartments.

“23 years ago, when we did our first phase of development you were limited to 12 units in a building,” said Steigman at the meeting.

He said the project would be low impact with no expansion and no additional parking.

”Ten out of the twenty buildings are set into a hillside to where there is actually a terrace level,” said Steigman.

City council voted to approve to rezoning and special use permit.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Michelle Lee Ratliff
Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force
Arrest made following Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County

Latest News

Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Time limit changes to Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ public comment and a call for board transparency
At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to...
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project
Shenandoah County apple orchard seeing smaller apples, early ripening due to drought
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project