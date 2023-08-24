Increase in humidity for the end of the week

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures starting the day into the 70s. Staying mainly dry for the morning as the thunderstorm complex we were watching has split off to our west and east leaving our area mainly dry. If anything, an isolated shower in the morning. Increasing humidity for the day and a very warm afternoon, humid with highs into the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine. Turning breezy. With more sunshine in the afternoon, an isolated shower or storm is possible but rain is limited.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy during the evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Increasing clouds overnight and remaining humid and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Another storm complex approaches overnight and Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s, clouds early. We are watching another thunderstorm complex to our north and the potential for a few storms, possibly a line or broken line of showers and storms early Friday morning. However, it is possible the storm complex splits off again and we are left with more isolated to spotty storm activity. Stay tuned for updates. Clouds in the morning would have an impact on high temperatures and potentially how much storm activity we see for the afternoon. Any storms would likely be before 9/10 am.

Then turning mostly sunny, hot and humid for the day. Highs around 90, and low 90s. Petersburg and Moorefield likely low to possibly mid 90s and breezy. With the humidity, feeling a few degrees warmer. This is all dependant on morning clouds as more clouds would keep temperatures down a few degrees. A few isolated storms later in the afternoon but limited. Most of the storm activity likely stays east of the Blue Ridge. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. An isolated storm during the evening. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm to start with temperatures into the 70s. Still warm with just an isolated shower, most stay dry for the day and turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s and still humid. Warm and humid for the evening, still into the 80s before sunset and starting to clear out overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures into the 60s and plenty of sun. Dropping humidity, mainly sunny and warm for the day with highs around 80, mountain locations in the 70s. A very pleasant day. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Slightly humid but comfortable. Partly cloudy and warm with highs into the upper 70s to near 80. A pleasant night with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures into the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy, slightly humid and warm with highs near 80. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Sunny for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and not humid. A really pleasant summer day. Lows in the mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.