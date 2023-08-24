New book highlights three Valley trailblazers

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - A quartet of local history enthusiasts have put together a new book that will be released on Friday. It’s called “Perfectly Unconventional: The Art and Activism of Three Women in the Shenandoah Valley”.

The book was written by Cheryl Lyon, the owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, who wanted to highlight three forgotten trailblazers.

“It was like tugging on the thread of a sweater where it just kept unraveling and the more we unraveled the larger the story became. It ended up being a story of three women who beginning in 1880 began coming to Fisher’s Hill,” said Cheryl Lyon.

Lyon stumbled upon the book’s topic accidentally when she was researching history about the Fisher’s Hill area as part of the Fisher’s Hill Ladies project. She came across an old newspaper that referenced Bertha Von Hillern’s studio.

Having never heard of it that peaked Lyon’s interest and she began researching with the help of Hope Brim, Neil Thorn, and the late Gloria Stickley whom the book is dedicated to.

“It took us five years but what is amazing to all of us is how rich with detail the book is about each of their lives, and that’s one of the things that is happening with the internet world these days. A lot of the historical materials are being put up online,” said Lyon. “You end up with this rich story that would not have been possible even ten years ago. It’s a type of historical storytelling that I think will be the coming thing in terms of the level of detail.”

The book tells the life stories of three women who took annual retreats to the Valley, landscape artists Maria a ’Becket and Bertha Von Hillern, and writer Emma Howard Wight.

“They started painting, living at Fisher’s Hill, painting there 8 or 9 months and then they’d take the B&O to Boston and spend the winter in Boston and sell their paintings. They were commanding large sums of money,” said Lyon.

The women lived in the Gilded Age of the late 1800s and traveled the east coast selling their art to some of the wealthiest people in the country. At the time they were well known throughout the U.S.

“Their clientele were the best of the best and they traveled up and down the east coast. They would always come back to this area and yet despite that nobody remembered them locally, no historian in the area knew about them, nobody had written about them other than news stories at the time,” said Lyon.

The book follows the directions that each of the three women’s’ lives took as they came and went in each other’s lives.

“The uniting thing with all the three was that they were all Catholic. It’s very unusual and all of their friends and their social relationships were also Catholic,” said Lyon. “It was at a time in American History when being Catholic was not something that you wanted to be, it was a very difficult life and yet they seemed to be able to overcome that and do very well professionally.”

None of the three women ever had children and they have no descendants today. Despite their success in their time they were all buried in unmarked graves.

“The sadness of the end of the endings of these women is just really hard to handle and that’s one of the reasons we felt the necessity of telling their story. One of the things we’re doing with the book is to hopefully use the proceeds from the book to purchase grave markers for each of them,” said Lyon.

The book is being released this weekend in part because it is the 103rd anniversary of women getting the right to vote and Emma Howard Wight was a major advocate for women’s suffrage.

“I think we hope that it will be inspirational to many different types of people. People who perhaps, much as the Catholics were in the late 1800s, were groups that were on the periphery of main stream life. I also think it is inspiring to read what each of these ladies overcame to become successful,” said Lyon.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.