New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in the United States.

Dr. Allison Baroco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases with Augusta Health, said the new variant is called BA.2.86 and has a different lineage than the Omicron variants.

According to Dr. Baroco, as of right now only two cases have been identified in the United States.

“Even though it is a different variant you should anticipate some of the same symptoms you would with other COVID variants in the past like fevers, loss of taste or smell, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms,” said Dr. Baroco.

Because of the degree of mutation in this variant, there is a possibility that people who have had past COVID-19 infections or past COVID-19 vaccinations could still develop an infection, according to Dr. Baroco

She said there has been a rise in COVID-19 from some of the Omicron subvariants across the country.

”As we are progressing into early fall we have had a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations we have been very fortunate as this has been a trend throughout the country,” said Dr. Baroco.

Dr. Baroco said there are still a low number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia at this time but they are watching national trends and are preparing in case they were to see a higher number of COVID-19 patients and anticipate the possibility of seeing more COVID-19 cases this Fall.

As for the new variant, Dr. Baroco said there have not been enough cases to tell if this new variant is going to be more severe or less severe than other variants that have circulated.

Dr. Baroco advises you to use basic precautions like hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask if you have respiratory symptoms to protect others around you.

