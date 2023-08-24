Nonprofit works to establish safe home to help victims of human trafficking

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2021 federal report, 92% of human trafficking cases filed in the courts were for sex trafficking.

A Rockingham County woman who established a nonprofit to help victims of these crimes is now looking to plant roots with a physical location and establish a safe home.

Sydney Hayslett founded Stone Haven three years ago after working in residential programs in several states. Hayslett says the nonprofit is looking to purchase or build a property with four to five bedrooms, and provide free services for women for up to two years.

Hayslett says Stone Haven would work with other organizations to connect victims to resources like medical care, therapy, and job skills training.

“There is a lot of exploitation that’s happened to them, a lot of choices where they didn’t actually have a choice. So just opening their eyes to that and helping them to see that they’re worthy of love and they’re worthy of a life they really truly want,” Hayslett said.

Stone Haven will be hosting an event in October to fundraise for the safe home and spread the word about the organization. The Helpers Brunch will be on October 21 at White Oak Lavender Farm, and you can find more information on Stone Haven’s website here.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

