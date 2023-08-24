Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Nonprofit works to establish safe home to help victims of human trafficking

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2021 federal report, 92% of human trafficking cases filed in the courts were for sex trafficking.

A Rockingham County woman who established a nonprofit to help victims of these crimes is now looking to plant roots with a physical location and establish a safe home.

Sydney Hayslett founded Stone Haven three years ago after working in residential programs in several states. Hayslett says the nonprofit is looking to purchase or build a property with four to five bedrooms, and provide free services for women for up to two years.

Hayslett says Stone Haven would work with other organizations to connect victims to resources like medical care, therapy, and job skills training.

“There is a lot of exploitation that’s happened to them, a lot of choices where they didn’t actually have a choice. So just opening their eyes to that and helping them to see that they’re worthy of love and they’re worthy of a life they really truly want,” Hayslett said.

Stone Haven will be hosting an event in October to fundraise for the safe home and spread the word about the organization. The Helpers Brunch will be on October 21 at White Oak Lavender Farm, and you can find more information on Stone Haven’s website here.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
Generic drug and arrest photo.
PCSO seizes drugs, paraphernalia, gun on Jollett Road
Michelle Lee Ratliff
Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
Major drought
Historic Local Droughts

Latest News

The Food Pharmacy holding free fresh produce and nonperishables inside HCHC Stone Port for...
BRAFB and Healthy Community Health Centers establish ‘Food Pharmacy’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Increase in humidity for the end of the week
Paugh’s Orchard in Quicksburg is seeing the size of its apples being effected by the lack of...
Shenandoah County apple orchard seeing smaller apples, early ripening due to drought
Birthdays and Anniversaries - August 24