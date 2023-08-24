Page County Fair gets underway

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Fair kicked off this week in Luray and turn out has been better than expected.

The week started off with a horse show as well as the popular truck and tractor pull and tonight Christian musician Anne Wilson will be performing at the grandstand.

“We’re just excited to see everybody,” said Stephanie Breeden, president of the Page County Fair, “this is our 71st year, so we’re just working on keeping the fair going and we appreciate everyone who puts in every minute that they have to make this fair work.”

The fair will conclude the festivities with the demolition derby tomorrow and the rodeo on Saturday.

