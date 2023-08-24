Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Page County Fair gets underway

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Fair kicked off this week in Luray and turn out has been better than expected.

The week started off with a horse show as well as the popular truck and tractor pull and tonight Christian musician Anne Wilson will be performing at the grandstand.

“We’re just excited to see everybody,” said Stephanie Breeden, president of the Page County Fair, “this is our 71st year, so we’re just working on keeping the fair going and we appreciate everyone who puts in every minute that they have to make this fair work.”

The fair will conclude the festivities with the demolition derby tomorrow and the rodeo on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
Generic drug and arrest photo.
PCSO seizes drugs, paraphernalia, gun on Jollett Road
Michelle Lee Ratliff
Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
August 23, 2011
Remembering the Virginia earthquake of 2011

Latest News

Four College Presidents answering questions during a Q&A
College Presidents meet for annual Presidential Address
The Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has received some grant funding for one of its housing...
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity gets grant funding for Suter Street project
Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
Augusta County will rewrite its comprehensive plan, giving the locality new goals for 2024-2044.
Augusta County will rewrite its comprehensive plan
A quartet of local history enthusiasts have put together a new book that will be released on...
New book highlights three Valley trailblazers