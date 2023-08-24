Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial proposed housing development in the Stone Spring area.

LBD investments has submitted a rezoning request to the county that would allow it to build a 280 unit apartment complex on a nearly 27-acre property off of Boyers Road.

The Rockingham County Government Center was packed on Wednesday night with many people who live near the proposed project site coming out to share their concerns. During the public hearing supervisors heard from 14 county residents all of whom spoke against the project.

Those who live near the site shared a wide list of concerns some which included the loss of wildlife habitat, increased strain on emergency services, the potential overcrowding of county schools like Cub Run Elementary, some flooding issues with the property, and a number of significant traffic concerns related to the Stone Spring-Boyers Road Intersection.

“It just doesn’t make sense to put our residents, our mothers, our kids, our elderly, at risk. Maybe it reduces fatalities but what about injuries? So, let’s take the time to figure out whether a stop light can go in there and maybe better yet, according to Ed Blackwell, a roundabout,” said Mike Layman, one of the people who spoke at the meeting. Layman spoke in reference to the proposed R-cut median that VDOT has recommended, and the developer has agreed to build at the intersection.

County supervisors did stress that they will only be making a land use decision on this project and whatever traffic changes that would go along with it would be up to VDOT.

You can find more detailed neighbor concerns about the project here. Supervisors also heard from Todd Rhea a land use attorney representing the developer, he said that the project would help meet the county’s need for affordable housing without taking up much land.

Rhea said that if the project were approved it would take about a year to complete the site plan and then two to three years to fully build out the development.

Supervisors spoke briefly after the public hearing before voting to table the proposal.

District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said that she understood people’s concerns and appreciated their feedback but noted that the board will have to make a decision one way or the other while keeping the interests of the entire county in mind.

“We all love to live here, and our overall goal is to continue to make this a place that we all want to live, and we have to consider that. We can’t say just because you don’t like it that it’s better for this group as a whole,” said Wolfe-Garrison.

The Board will reconsider the proposal at its next meeting on September 13.

