Time limit changes to Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ public comment and a call for board transparency

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents now have more time to speak to their elected officials during public meetings.

The time limit on public comment has been an issue for residents brought up many times at recent board meetings.

The time limit for matters from the public has been changed from three minutes to four minutes after a motion passed during Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

”What’s that one minute? How many of the people here used up all their time? Creating a time limit when it’s really not going to be used,” Dr. Seaton said.

During board comments, Dr. Scott Seaton asked for the time limit to be removed completely.

He said it would allow for more transparency and gives residents an option to address elected officials outside of a email or phone call which may not be responded too.

That motion did not pass.

The motion passed by the board added a minute to speakers’ times and eliminated someone speaking for a group.

“It would simply be the same amount of time and the chair wouldn’t have to differentiate between that,” Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County administrator said.

Public comments Wednesday night included mentions of the boards lack of transparency and the number of firefighters leaving the county.

“We continue to lose firefighters, volunteers at an alarming rate, not only paid but volunteers it’s emptying our stations and it’s emptying our communities,” Marco Floyd, an Augusta County resident said.

With a push for FOIA records and getting the truth from supervisors about closed or private meetings, citizens asked them to remember that they were elected to serve the residents of Augusta County.

“I read that you all have wanted to correct public misinformation, but you all have not kept the community abreast or did anything to improve that situation,” Chanda McGuffin, Augusta County resident said.

McGuffin used the remaining time of her five minutes speaking for a group to stand in silence in front of the board.

