Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property, and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to...
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Time limit changes to Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ public comment and a call for board transparency

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says