Elkton puts out voluntary water conservation for residents and businesses amid drought conditions

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - As another week has come and gone with little rainfall, drought conditions are still prominent across the Valley.

The town of Elkton is asking residents and businesses to conserve water.

Elkton’s Town Manager, Greg Lunsford, said the water supply comes from a ground aquafer and the lack of rainfall has increased water usage in the town, which puts a strain on the well pumps.

”Filling swimming pools we would ask that they don’t do that right now or use water haulers to do that, irrigating lawns and gardens is a biggie, washing cars,” Lunsford said.

For now, the water conservation in Elkton is voluntary, but if conditions worsen, Lunsford said they may have to make it mandatory.

”Its not hard to see you go over our river bridge over the Shenandoah and the water level is just so low it’s so visible you can walk straight across the river right now so we’re really hoping to get those levels back up,” he said.

Lunsford said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VADEQ) will make the decision on whether to consider Rockingham County in a drought warning instead of watch when they meet next.

From there they will decide if they need to make the water conservation mandatory in the town.

