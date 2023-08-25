The endangered Shenandoah Salamanders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Salamander is a species that is endemic to the Shenandoah National Park, living nowhere else in the world.

Evan Childress, Branch Chief for Natural Resources, said this species has been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 1989. He said the park is trying to minimize the impact visitors and park staff have on the species.

“For the Shenandoah salamander we have re-routed some trails, we don’t allow camping or collection of firewood within the Shenandoah Salamander habitat,” said Childress.

Childress said if you spot a Shenandoah Salamander, you need to leave it alone.

“The oils from your hands, sunscreen, or something else touching Amphibians can be really harmful because they absorb things through their skin,” said Childress.

Childress said all of the wildlife in Shenandoah National Park is protected, meaning it is illegal to harass, harm, or take any wildlife from the park.

“The Shenandoah Salamander does get extra protection on the Endangered Species Act, so there would be additional penalties for harassing or hurting a Shenandoah Salamander,” said Childress.

Childress said climate change is a threat to the species as well as competition with the Red-backed Salamander.

“The Shenandoah Salamander is a really special creature it is something we have here that we don’t have anywhere else. So it is important for us to think about what we can do to help keep it around,” said Childress.

