Giles Co. Sheriff investigating knife brought to school

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving a knife at Giles High School.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday about a subject with a knife in the high school, but upon arrival, deputies found that school personnel had interacted with the subject and controlled the situation.

This incident is being looked into by the Sheriff’s Office, and they said there is no threat to public safety.

