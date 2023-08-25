Humidity Continues Into the Weekend

FRIDAY: Turning partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon, hot and humid for the day. Highs around around 90. Petersburg and Moorefield likely low to possibly mid 90s and breezy. With the humidity, feeling a few degrees warmer.

A few isolated storms in the afternoon after 3pm but limited coverage, however the sun can help to fuel a stronger storm. Most stay dry. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. An isolated storm during the evening before sunset and mostly cloudy. Turning partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s and patchy fog where the wind lets up.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, patchy fog and a warm to start with temperatures starting into the 70s. Highs in the low to mid 80s for the day and still humid. Warm with a late afternoon isolated storm. Not widespread. Staying humid for the evening with an isolated storm, still into the 80s before sunset and starting to clear out overnight. Lows in low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s with more sunshine. Dropping humidity, partly cloudy and warm for the day with highs around 80, mountain locations in the 70s. A very pleasant summer day. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s and adding a few clouds.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Slightly humid but comfortable. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and warm with highs into the upper 70s to near 80. Partly cloudy overnight. A pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We are watching for another system to start the week. Right now it looks like a few showers or storms are possible but stay tuned as we fine tune the details.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures warming into the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly sunny, slightly humid and warm with highs near 80. Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and not humid, breezy. A really pleasant summer day. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and not humid. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

