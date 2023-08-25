Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

James Madison making strides as season opener inches closer

James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green at practice on Aug. 24, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team returned to practice on Thursday night after taking Wednesday off for the first day of the fall semester.

The Dukes took things easy at Bridgeforth Stadium. The team had a short practice, without pads, and helmets only.

With the regular season opener against Bucknell inching closer and closer, players on Thursday discussed where the team has made the biggest strides from the start of fall camp to now.

Defensive back Devyn Coles says the defensive line has made a big leap, especially as the group looks to fill the void left behind by Isaac Ukwu, who following spring practice.

“They stepped up and made a lot of plays for us this summer,” said Coles.

Coles added the secondary has also improved.

“We weren’t the best last year but we’re getting better,” said Coles. “We’re ready to compete this year.”

Receiver Taji Hudson says the run game is where the offense has made strides.

“As an offense as a whole, the run game is opening up a lot more,” says Hudson. “We’re understanding the blocking schemes and everything’s starting to be on us to move fast when the ball is snapped.”

The Dukes host Bucknell Sept. 2. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to...
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Time limit changes to Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ public comment and a call for board transparency

Latest News

James Madison's Kevin Larsson celebrates after scoring his first of two goals in a 3-1 win over...
Larsson’s two goals lift JMU to season opening win over Duquesne
Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson during 2023 fall camp
Bridgewater picked second in ODAC preseason poll
JMU football hosted its second scrimmage ahead of the regular season
JMU football hosts second scrimmage ahead of fall season
JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan
JMU’s Christy Morgan to be inducted into National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame