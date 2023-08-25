James Madison making strides as season opener inches closer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team returned to practice on Thursday night after taking Wednesday off for the first day of the fall semester.

The Dukes took things easy at Bridgeforth Stadium. The team had a short practice, without pads, and helmets only.

With the regular season opener against Bucknell inching closer and closer, players on Thursday discussed where the team has made the biggest strides from the start of fall camp to now.

Defensive back Devyn Coles says the defensive line has made a big leap, especially as the group looks to fill the void left behind by Isaac Ukwu, who following spring practice.

“They stepped up and made a lot of plays for us this summer,” said Coles.

Coles added the secondary has also improved.

“We weren’t the best last year but we’re getting better,” said Coles. “We’re ready to compete this year.”

Receiver Taji Hudson says the run game is where the offense has made strides.

“As an offense as a whole, the run game is opening up a lot more,” says Hudson. “We’re understanding the blocking schemes and everything’s starting to be on us to move fast when the ball is snapped.”

The Dukes host Bucknell Sept. 2. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.