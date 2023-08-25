Larsson’s two goals lift JMU to season opening win over Duquesne

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s men’s soccer team opened the season with a 3-1 win over Duquesne at Sentara Park Thursday night.

The Dukes were led by sophomore Kevin Larsson, who scored two goals in the first half. Graduate Clay Obara added another goal for JMU.

Keeper Sebastian Conlon made five saves for JMU.

James Madison returns to action on Sunday night when they host UCLA at 7 p.m.

