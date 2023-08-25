Cream of the Crop
Longtime Robert E. Lee boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher dies at 80

FILE - Longtime Robert E. Lee boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher
FILE - Longtime Robert E. Lee boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Paul Hatcher, the winningest coach in VHSL history during his time at Robert E. Lee High School, died on Friday, sources confirm to WHSV.

Hatcher coached for 43 seasons, totaling 897 career wins, a state-record. During his time as head coach, Hatcher never had a losing season.

The Bassett native attended Bridgewater College. From 2003 to 2006, Hatcher won 85 consecutive games.

Hatcher is a member of the Bridgewater College Hall of Fame, the Robert E. Lee High School Hall of Fame, the Virginia High School Hall of Fame and the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame.

Hatcher was 80 years old.

Click here to view a previous story WHSV did with Hatcher.

