Longtime Staunton activist reflects on attending 1963 March on Washington

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington. On that day 60 years ago a young woman from Staunton named Barbra Lee was in attendance.

Lee was just 15 when she joined members of her church to take a bus to Washington and join in the march.

“A lady by the name of Mary Christian actually got me involved in civil rights. She was the one who encouraged me to go on this trip at the age of 15. I knew nothing about it but when I got home as I grew older I found out the reason I went to that march and voting has been my passion ever since,” said Barbara Lee, a longtime Staunton voting rights activist.

Lee shared some of what she remembers that day in 1963 being like.

“It was a hot day like it is today, hot and muggy, and I promised myself I would never live in D.C. I remember the little old ladies up there were dressed with hats and gloves on and I’m burning up in blue jeans,” she said. “I enjoyed it, I came back, like I said I didn’t know what I was doing, I had no idea but staying involved in politics and the NAACP that’s what kept me going.”

For Lee the march sparked a lifetime of activism. In the decades that followed she fought for civil rights in the Valley, worked on many political campaigns, and most important of all helped many people register to vote.

“Voting is our voice, our voice is at the ballot box. I continue this as I’m going to be busy in the next couple weeks with voter registration,” said Lee. “This is my passion, that’s why King marched, your voice is at the ballot box. If we don’t vote we can’t complain.”

Lee said that one of the accomplishments she is most proud of is the work she did to help ex-felons get their voting rights restored.

“Just to have these guys call me and say Ms. Lee I can now vote, it really gives you a heart felt feeling that you’ve done something for somebody. It’s made all my work worth while, it really has,” she said.

As for her work going forward in addition to continuing to fight for voting rights and helping people get registered to vote Lee said one issue that she is concerned about is climate change.

“Having two grandsons I am really interested in the future of this country and climate change is one big issue for me because the older I get the hotter it gets,” she said.

Lee said that her hope for the 60th anniversary March in Washington on Saturday is to see more young people involved.

“Our civil rights and democracy is at stake right now and I think it’s because people are frustrated with voting. They feel like their vote doesn’t count and this has been my message to people ‘yes it does’ everything relies on your vote,” she said.

