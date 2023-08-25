Morning rain Friday before storms turn more isolated

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s, clouds early. Scattered showers and storms before 9/10am. Likely not fully widespread but a beneficial rain. Thunder may be loud during the morning. This is all with a thunderstorm complex that continues to move south and will weaken throughout the morning. Any lingering cloud cover or showers will also lower any severe threat for the afternoon. Breezy throughout the day gusting to 20 mph.

Then turning partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon, hot and humid for the day. Highs around around 90. Petersburg and Moorefield likely low to possibly mid 90s and breezy. With the humidity, feeling a few degrees warmer.

A few isolated storms in the afternoon after 2/3pm but limited coverage. Most stay dry. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. An isolated storm during the evening before sunset. Partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s and patchy fog where the wind lets up.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, patchy fog and a warm to start with temperatures warming into the 70s. Still warm with a late afternoon isolated storm. Not widespread. Highs in the low to mid 80s and still humid. Still breezy but decreasing throughout the day. Winds not gusty. Warm and humid for the evening with an isolated storm, still into the 80s before sunset and starting to clear out overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with more sunshine. Dropping humidity, partly cloudy and warm for the day with highs around 80, mountain locations in the 70s. A very pleasant day. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Slightly humid but comfortable. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and warm with highs into the upper 70s to near 80. Partly cloudy overnight. A pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures warming into the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy, slightly humid and warm with highs near 80. Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and not humid. A really pleasant summer day. Lows in the mid 50s.

