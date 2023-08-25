RCSO welcomes JMU students back to school, builds relationships

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The streets of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are buzzing with students once again.

Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) spent time getting to know students one on one.

“Extend that right hand of fellowship start the year off on a good note, let the students know we’re not against them we understand the whole deal we want them to have a great school year, we want them to have a safe school year,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg said.

Members of RCSO went door to door at Redpoint and The Cottages Thursday creating relationships with students in off campus housing.

“Maybe just start to open up that relationship that’s a positive thing so that’s really what it’s all about,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

Handouts with contact information for the sheriff’s office and safety tips were given to students.

RCSO also had raffles to make it more interactive.

“It’s been very positive, I think all in all it’s just getting that understanding that it’s not us versus them we want everybody to have fun we’re not out here to break that up we just want everybody to be safe,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

He said he hopes this will give students the safety tips they need and make them feel comfortable calling the sheriff’s office if they are ever in need.

“Different reminders that we can kind of convey to them about their overall safety maybe something you wouldn’t think of and its easy in the moment to not think of but that’s why we want to catch them at the start and have those reminders fresh on their minds,” he said.

