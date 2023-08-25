Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

RCSO welcomes JMU students back to school, builds relationships

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The streets of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are buzzing with students once again.

Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) spent time getting to know students one on one.

“Extend that right hand of fellowship start the year off on a good note, let the students know we’re not against them we understand the whole deal we want them to have a great school year, we want them to have a safe school year,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg said.

Members of RCSO went door to door at Redpoint and The Cottages Thursday creating relationships with students in off campus housing.

“Maybe just start to open up that relationship that’s a positive thing so that’s really what it’s all about,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

Handouts with contact information for the sheriff’s office and safety tips were given to students.

RCSO also had raffles to make it more interactive.

“It’s been very positive, I think all in all it’s just getting that understanding that it’s not us versus them we want everybody to have fun we’re not out here to break that up we just want everybody to be safe,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

He said he hopes this will give students the safety tips they need and make them feel comfortable calling the sheriff’s office if they are ever in need.

“Different reminders that we can kind of convey to them about their overall safety maybe something you wouldn’t think of and its easy in the moment to not think of but that’s why we want to catch them at the start and have those reminders fresh on their minds,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to...
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Time limit changes to Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ public comment and a call for board transparency

Latest News

James Madison's Kevin Larsson celebrates after scoring his first of two goals in a 3-1 win over...
JMU men's soccer defeats Duquesne 3-1
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green at practice on Aug. 24, 2023
JMU Football talks where they've improved most
RCSO welcomes JMU students back to school, builds relationships
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Increase in humidity for the end of the week