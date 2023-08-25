Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Son found not guilty by reason of mental illness for the murder of his parents

A judge on Friday accepted a not guilty plea from a man accused of killing his parents by reason of mental illness.
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Kanawha County on Friday accepted a not guilty plea from a man accused of killing his parents by reason of mental illness more than two years ago.

In January 2021, police say Takanao Kambara was sitting on his front porch in Kanawha County and told deputies there were two dead bodies inside the home.

He told deputies he had a chip in his head and couldn’t control what he was doing.

The state and defense recently had evaluations where Kambara was found to be competent but wasn’t mentally responsible at the time of the murders.

He will be under the court’s supervision for the rest of his life.

Tap here for previous coverage >>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) spent time getting to know students one...
RCSO welcomes JMU students back to school, builds relationships
Valley man charged with murder, concealing a dead body to appear in court Monday
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
A dog has been rescued after it was left on a second-story balcony in the heat while its owner...
Rescuers save dog locked outside on balcony in heat while owner leaves town

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Humidity Continues Into the Weekend
kitten available for adoption
“Clear the Shelters” adoption event in Harrisonburg
WHSV takes a live look into pregame for this weeks' Game of the Week.
Live preview of WHSV's Game of the Week
Valley Community Services Board started renovations on a new independent home for adults with...
VCSB starts renovations for new independent home in Staunton