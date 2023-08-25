Son found not guilty by reason of mental illness for the murder of his parents

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Kanawha County on Friday accepted a not guilty plea from a man accused of killing his parents by reason of mental illness more than two years ago.

In January 2021, police say Takanao Kambara was sitting on his front porch in Kanawha County and told deputies there were two dead bodies inside the home.

He told deputies he had a chip in his head and couldn’t control what he was doing.

The state and defense recently had evaluations where Kambara was found to be competent but wasn’t mentally responsible at the time of the murders.

He will be under the court’s supervision for the rest of his life.

Tap here for previous coverage >>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.