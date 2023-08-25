Cream of the Crop
Valley man charged with murder, concealing a dead body to appear in court Monday

He is accused of murder, child abuse, child cruelty and concealing a dead body and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Courts called two pools of potential jurors, more than 100 people, to go through the jury selection process on Friday, August 25.

Travis Brown’s jury trial will start on Monday, August 28. Brown is accused of murder, child abuse, child cruelty and concealing a dead body and conspiracy to commit those crimes. All eight charges are in connection to the disappearance and death of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Khaleesi was in the care of Brown and his then-partner, Candi Royer. Khaleesi placed in their care in October 2020 and was last seen by her family in February 2021.

She was reported missing in September 2021.

The devastating nature of the case has garnered significant attention locally, so finding an unbiased jury presented a challenge.

When asked, of the 60 people in the first pool, about 30 said they’d heard of the case. However, many said they could still effectively serve on the jury regardless.

The judge asked the pool if they knew anyone involved in the case - Brown, Royer, Khaleesi or the attorneys. Then, he read a list of about 40 people who will potentially speak as witnesses. That list included Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputies, Virginia State Police Officers and staff with the Department of Social Services.

The judge also asked potential jurors if they can stay level-headed and make law-based decisions after seeing evidence that attorneys said could be difficult to see. Some potential jurors said no.

The judge said 14 people will be asked to serve on the jury. That trial starts Monday and is expected to last five days.

Brown is a codefendant in the trial. Royer is facing the same charges. Her trial is in October.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

