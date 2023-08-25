VCSB starts renovations for new independent home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Community Services Board started renovations on a new independent home for adults with developmental disabilities in Staunton.

VCSB will create a 6 bedroom space where people with developmental disabilities can live independently in an accessible home. The home will have a kitchen and living space, allowing the residents to have decision-making freedom.

Tina Martina, director of developmental services at VCSB, said this home will help provide comfort, accessibility, and autonomy to the residents.

“These individuals are here, and they are part of the same community, and they have the same rights to enjoy a home and a community like we do,” Martina said. “We’re thrilled to not only be committed to that mission but to do something real about it and make it it happen.”

Martina said the home will give the residents the same freedoms and lifestyles that able-bodied and neurotypical people have in their day-to-day life.

“Part of dignity is for all human beings is feeling included and having the ability to be fully engaged in every part of their life and we’ve come a long way to try and make that happen in our communities but we got a lot further direction to go,” Martina said.

