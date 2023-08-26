“Clear the Shelters” adoption event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An adoption event this weekend will have adoption kitten fees of $5.

Huck Nawaz Executive Director of Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said the “Clear the Shelters” adoption event is an annual event to promote adoptions from shelters.

“This is going to be at the Pet Smart and Petco in Harrisonburg from noon to 4 pm,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said the goal is to find homes for 50 cats over the next week.

“This is the first year for us to be in the pet stores. The motivation behind that is the shelter is closed on Sundays, so we can’t do adoptions on Sundays. With the help of volunteers and a couple of staff members, we will be at the pet stores on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. but also on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said there are usually more cats in the shelters than dogs

“We have over 300 cats in our care currently and about 100 dogs in our care,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said they would be ready to take home the same day as the adoption.

“They have been altered meaning they have been spayed or neutered they are microchipped and they are updated on their vaccines and the adoption paperwork is just done through our software right there on an iPad,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said this event will help free up space for kittens returning to the shelter from foster care.

“For those adoptions, we are going to have reduced kitten adoption fees of $25 Monday through Saturday,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said adult cat fees are waived through the end of this year.

“A generous donor has stepped forward, saw a need, and has covered the adoption fees of all adult cats so they are free.”

Nawaz said because kittens are so social they do better being adopted in pairs or if you have a cat at home.

