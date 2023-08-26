Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

“Clear the Shelters” adoption event in Harrisonburg

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An adoption event this weekend will have adoption kitten fees of $5.

Huck Nawaz Executive Director of Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said the “Clear the Shelters” adoption event is an annual event to promote adoptions from shelters.

“This is going to be at the Pet Smart and Petco in Harrisonburg from noon to 4 pm,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said the goal is to find homes for 50 cats over the next week.

“This is the first year for us to be in the pet stores. The motivation behind that is the shelter is closed on Sundays, so we can’t do adoptions on Sundays. With the help of volunteers and a couple of staff members, we will be at the pet stores on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. but also on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said there are usually more cats in the shelters than dogs

“We have over 300 cats in our care currently and about 100 dogs in our care,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said they would be ready to take home the same day as the adoption.

“They have been altered meaning they have been spayed or neutered they are microchipped and they are updated on their vaccines and the adoption paperwork is just done through our software right there on an iPad,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said this event will help free up space for kittens returning to the shelter from foster care.

“For those adoptions, we are going to have reduced kitten adoption fees of $25 Monday through Saturday,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said adult cat fees are waived through the end of this year.

“A generous donor has stepped forward, saw a need, and has covered the adoption fees of all adult cats so they are free.”

Nawaz said because kittens are so social they do better being adopted in pairs or if you have a cat at home.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health, file
New COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United States
At a meeting Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to...
Rockingham County Supervisors table controversial housing project
R.S. Monger & Sons
R.S. Monger & Sons seeking help in identifying vandals
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

WHSV takes a live look into pregame for this weeks' Game of the Week.
Live preview of WHSV's Game of the Week
Valley Community Services Board started renovations on a new independent home for adults with...
VCSB starts renovations for new independent home in Staunton
VCSB starts renovations for new independent home in Staunton
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic March on Washington. On...
Longtime Staunton activist reflects on attending 1963 March on Washington