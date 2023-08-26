Cream of the Crop
EndZone Recap: Week 1

The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.
The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Week 1 of high school football is in the books and there was plenty of action in and across The Shenandoah Valley on Friday night.

You can check out highlights from games featured on EndZone below. For scores from all the games, click here.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Riverheads at Central

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance

Spotswood at Rustburg

Fluvanna County at Broadway

East Rockingham at Luray

Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial

Staunton at Madison County

King William at Stuarts Draft

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg

Frankfort at Moorefield

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Fort Defiance

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Stuarts Draft

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Luray

