JMU volleyball falls to Ohio, takes first loss of 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball fell to Ohio in straight sets (23-25, 17-25, 25-27) on Saturday.

After taking down High Point in an exciting five-set battle on Friday, the Dukes were not able to keep the momentum going this weekend. The Dukes are back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. against UMBC at the Convocation Center.

