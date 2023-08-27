Cream of the Crop
Murder Confirmed in Page County

By Shelby Martin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A murder has been confirmed in Page County, taking place on Jolette Road in Elkton on August 27th. The victim suffered an intentional gunshot wound to the chest, and was taken to the hospital while unresponsive and not breathing. Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed the murder, but said it is still under investigation. We’ll keep you updated on air and online.

