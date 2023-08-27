Sentara RMH pushes beauty of benefits for paternity establishment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center is ranked among the top 10 Virginia hospitals excelling in establishing paternity, according to the Department of Social Services. The hospital’s team says that stating the father’s name on the child’s birth certificate is a simple process that can give a child a sense of security.

“It does foster that sense of identity throughout the child’s life to know that they have both parents recognized not just on the birth certificate legally, but just in their lives,” Sentara RMH - Family Birthplace Team Coordinator Jennifer Baugher said.

Baugher says 40 percent of the deliveries include paternity establishment, meaning around 500 cases are completed every year.

“It helps from the mother’s standpoint with shared parenting with the father, and it helps from the father’s standpoint because it does establish their legal fatherhood. There are benefits both for the father and for the child, as well as the mother to have both biological parents identified on the birth certificate,” Baugher said.

Establishing paternity allows the child to better understand their health history. The process is t

Benefits are granted to both parents and the child from having a complete health history to the father’s involvement. The process is typically catered to unmarried couples.

When paternity is established, the father has the same rights as the father of a child born in a marriage. If the father dies or is permanently disabled, paternity establishment may ensure benefits for the child, such as inheritance, social security, or veteran’s benefits.

Sentara RMH does not rush the process of establishing paternity.

“If the father is unavailable or isn’t sure about acknowledging paternity here at the hospital, but they decide they would like to come back at a later date. It’s never too late, actually, to come back to the hospital and do that so they can reach out to our register team and set up an appointment to come back at a later time,” Baugher said.

The medical center’s staff strives to be supportive in every situation.

“There have been fathers, who after the fact have come back to the hospital and they acknowledge paternity so we’re here to help parents do that process,” Baugher said.

Paternity Establishment sessions can be scheduled with the Birth Certificate clerk.

