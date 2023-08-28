Cream of the Crop
Augusta Health partners with Breez Health

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health is partnering with Breez Health to move the financial assistance application online.

“Augusta Health’s mission is promote the health and wellbeing of all people in our communities and we understand that one of the barriers to access is actually financial burden,” said Katie Adams, Administrative Director of the Revenue Cycle with Augusta Health.

Adams said the financial assistance application has been moved online to help make the application process quicker and more efficient.

“It can take anywhere from a couple of minutes maybe up toto 15. we do have to ask for additional documentation to support some of the information so collecting that can be a little challenging but it does allow them to upload it online, take pictures from their phone,” said Adams.

Adams said this is better than the paper process which required them to print, copy, scan, and bring in it or have it mailed.

“It is really important for our community to understand that financial assistance is available to patients with insurance and without insurance,” said Adams.

Adams said you can find information on their website, and they are financial counselors to talk to people face-to-face about their financial options.

“It’s for patients who have a financial need up to 400% of the federal poverty level. That’s a family of four making up to $120,00.

Adams said when someone is approved for financial assistance, it carries for six months. After six months, you can re-apply.

“Patients can apply for assistance even after they’ve had medical treatment and the financial assistance if approved will actually go back 240 days from the point they are approved and cover and outstanding financial balances prior to that,” said Adams.

Adams said a new feature to this applications is when you go into the online platform, there is a financial assistance checker that will you if the system believes you would qualify.

“This a new feature, before patients would go through the whole application and unfortunately be told if the assistance is not there if they were over income,” said Adams.

Adams said this feature helps patients make a decision early on if they want to go forward with the application process or not.

If applications are approved, they can get either a 60% discount or get free, necessary medical care.

