Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash arrested

The driver was attempting to flee police in Prince George in the July 28 crash
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in...
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804)541-2202.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police have arrested the man in connection to a fatal crash last month that happened in Hopewell.

The July 28 crash happened at 11:39 p.m. at Route 36/Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street intersection. A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on Oaklawn Blvd when it ran a red light and continued into the intersection. The Dodge hit the passenger side of a 2001 Toyota Camry that had the right of way traveling south on Ashland Street.

The impact caused the Toyota to run off the road, strike a utility pole, hit the Dodge a second time, and overturn.

The driver of the Toyota, Andre J. Bassette, 45, of Jacksonville, Fla., was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

The Dodge driver, Tequan D. Taylor, 34, of Petersburg, Va., fled the scene on foot and was on the run for a month.

Taylor is being held without bond at Southside Regional Jail on one felony count of 2nd-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
The Texas Inn located in Downtown Harrisonburg is looking back at their first year in business.
‘We’ve made some really great friends’; Texas Inn celebrates one year in Harrisonburg
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

Texas Inn in Harrisonburg celebrated their one-year anniversary on August 27, and they took the...
Texas Inn Harrisonburg Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A few more showers & storms before a drier pattern
Page County Board of Supervisors holds off on decision of event facility
Page County Board of Supervisors holds off on decision of event facility