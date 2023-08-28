Cream of the Crop
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

