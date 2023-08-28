Harrisonburg City Public Schools to host first on-campus computer literacy program with CodeVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rocktown High School is set to open its doors in 2024 and with it, a first-ever on-campus computer literacy program within Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

CodeVA, a nonprofit based out of Richmond, brings computer science education to school districts around the Commonwealth. This will be the first time ever that the organization will have a physical home within a school division.

HCPS superintendent Dr. Michael Richards says CodeVA and the division have an existing partnership, but this on-site program will bring more benefits to both students and faculty.

“Our teachers will get direct access to CodeVA curriculum and pedagogy, they’ll be able to help develop for the rest of the commonwealth they’ll be able to get professional credentialization. And our students can actually be involved in developing some of that curriculum and test it out like ‘does this work for me, does this not work for me?,” Dr. Richards said.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for take-home projects, and STEM events throughout the year.

