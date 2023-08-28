Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game

A high school football coach was arrested after he was caught on video punching a player during a game.
By Talgat Almanov, Joshua Skinner and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach - someone who coaches while holding a job outside of the education field - who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by a police officer and taken into custody.

A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during a game in midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF/CNN/file)

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Mays lost the game 42-48 to Douglas County.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
The end result is everyone involved gets to having peace on whose name is on the birth...
Sentara RMH pushes beauty of benefits for paternity establishment
Generic police lights
Giles Co. Sheriff investigating knife brought to school
The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 1

Latest News

Hand typing on computer
Harrisonburg City Public Schools to host first on-campus computer literacy program with CodeVA
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting left three dead...
Investigation underway in Jacksonville mass shooting