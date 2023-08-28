Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
The end result is everyone involved gets to having peace on whose name is on the birth...
Sentara RMH pushes beauty of benefits for paternity establishment
Generic police lights
Giles Co. Sheriff investigating knife brought to school
The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 1

Latest News

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.
Police in Ohio fatally shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Someone broke a window close to where a child was sleeping, the man who lives at the home said.
Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of clouds to start the week, limited rain
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington