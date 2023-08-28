Odicci Alexander wins 2023 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Aug. 28, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball alum Odicci Alexander is back in the spotlight.

Over the weekend, Alexander won the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship as captain of her team. Alexander co-led the led the league with 12 games wins, while only dropping three games during the season.

The standout pitcher made AU history after recording four shutout wins as captain. Throughout the season, Alexander recorded 42 strikeouts over 42.1 innings, including a season-high six strikeouts on August 12.

At James Madison, Alexander was the 2021 Softball America NCAA Pitcher, after leading the Dukes to a historic run to the Women’s College World Series.

