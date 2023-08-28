Pickin’ at the Post returns to Luray for 10th year

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Pickin’ at the Post Bluegrass Festival is back for its 10th year in Luray.

Beth Rodgers and her husband Bo started this festival as a way to merge two things close to their hearts, bluegrass music and veterans.

“Music goes each day from 11 to 10 at night. We have our concession stand, we have raffles, auctions, 50/50s, we have a dime pitch this year, which is new for fun,” Rodgers said.

Pickin’ at the Post started back in 2013 with just nine campers and $2,500 raised. Last year, the event filled all 118 campsites and brought in nearly $40,000. All that money going to support local veterans.

People come to the Valley from all over for the annual festival, some saying it’s the best bluegrass festival in the state. The waitlist for next year is already growing.

“I had a hard time after coming back from Afghanistan and everything, kind of shut of emotions and everything. But you really get to see how giving people are. It warms your heart,” Luke Bedortha, Senior Vice-Commander of VFW Post 621, said.

The money raised from this event helps pay for operations and maintenance at the post as well as resources for veterans across the county.

“Our service officer, he’s schooled himself on everything, and he’s really made a difference in everybody’s lives. A lot of Vietnam veterans, or older veterans, they don’t know where to start navigating it, especially using computers,” Bedortha explained. “We can have veterans come right here and sit down with a person and know exactly what they want to put out there, and we can help give them an idea of what they’re going into.”

The post also holds PTSD meetings each Wednesday for local veterans to get together and just talk. Commander Bill Fisher said it’s important for veterans to have these types of outlets to lean on one another.

“I spent 29 years in the Army. I came out, and I thought it’d be fine just right back into civilian life. It’s a different world. It really is. It takes time to merge back into regular life, and it’s good to step away from it and be amongst people that have had that experience, so you can share that and you can talk that language,” Fisher said.

While the festival gets bigger and better each year, this year will be extra special. The post has dedicated the main stage to Bo Rodgers. He and his wife Beth had been the one’s leading the community effort to make this festival happen.

Bo passed away with cancer last year.

“That’s pretty amazing. He would be proud, as I am,” Rodger said. “He told me one time, he said, you know what? That festival, other than my family, is probably the thing I’m most proud of in my life. So, he’s like when I’m not here anymore, keep it going and keep it growing, and that’s what we’re on a mission to do that.”

The festival will be Sept. 1, 2, and 3 at the VFW post in Luray. On-site camping is sold out for the weekend, but you can still go enjoy the live music and support our local veterans. Tickets are $15 per person at the gate, or $30 for all three days.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.